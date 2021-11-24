Science made simple
How do light bulbs work, and why do onions give you bad breath?
We explore the curious questions that science can answer
How do light bulbs work?
A light bulb contains a thin wire filament. When a current flows through this filament, the metal heats up and then glows, giving out light. As the inside of the light bulb is a vacuum, there’s no oxygen to oxidise the filament, so it lasts a long time.
How does a radiator work?
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies