How long do horses live, and how much dung does an elephant produce?

What is the average lifespan of a horse?

According to the Science and Technology Desk Reference book, the maximum lifespan of a horse is 62 years. Obviously not all horses will live this long and an average value will be somewhat less than 62 years. The lifespan of a horse will depend on, amongst other things, the conditions in which it lives and the pressures that are put on it during its life.

Do animals get addicted to substances?