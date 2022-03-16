Science Made Simple

How long do horses live, and how much dung does an elephant produce?

We explore the curious questions that science can answer

Wednesday 16 March 2022 13:56
<p>It’s very rare for horses to live more than 60 years </p>

(Getty/iStock)

What is the average lifespan of a horse?

According to the Science and Technology Desk Reference book, the maximum lifespan of a horse is 62 years. Obviously not all horses will live this long and an average value will be somewhat less than 62 years. The lifespan of a horse will depend on, amongst other things, the conditions in which it lives and the pressures that are put on it during its life.

