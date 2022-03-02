How long do slugs live, and how strong is a crocodile’s bite?

Science made simple

<p>Your common garden slug may take up residence for a lot longer than you expect </p>

(Getty/iStock)

How long do slugs live?

The life expectancy of slugs varies greatly, depending on type, size and so on. But in general, very small slugs live about six months, while very large slugs can live for between eight and ten years.

Is it true that wombats produce square faeces? And which way do their pouches open?

