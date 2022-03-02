Science made simple
How long do slugs live, and how strong is a crocodile’s bite?
We explore the curious questions that science can answer
How long do slugs live?
The life expectancy of slugs varies greatly, depending on type, size and so on. But in general, very small slugs live about six months, while very large slugs can live for between eight and ten years.
Is it true that wombats produce square faeces? And which way do their pouches open?
