How long do spiders live, and how high do grasshoppers jump?

Wednesday 09 March 2022 13:07
Some spiders live for decades

How long do spiders live?

Ordinary spiders live for about a year, although up to five to six months of this may be spent in the egg stage. However, some South American tarantulas can live for as long as 20 years, while some tropical jumping spiders only live for three months.

What is the smallest spider in the world?

