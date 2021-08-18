Science Made Simple
How do muscles work, and how do we hear sound waves?
We explore some of the curious questions that science can answer
How do muscles work?
The mechanism that allows muscles to move is very complicated. Basically, each muscle is made up lots of fibres, each of which contains lots of individual cells, all long and thin. Each cell is in turn a collection of tiny, long fibres lying next to each other.
These fibres are of two types.
