Researchers identify a new type of early human with no chin and large teeth from around 400,000 years ago

Researchers in Israel have identified a new type of early human, thought to be the ancestor of Neanderthals, and a missing link in the story of human evolution.

Human fossils, animal bones and stone tools were found at a prehistoric site in the mining area of the Nesher cement plant near the city of Ramla, Israel.

An international team of anthropologists and archaeologists, led by researchers from Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, determined that the human bones belonged to a new, previously unidentified type of Homo.