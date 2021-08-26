Population of female hummingbirds ‘avoiding harassment by looking as flashy as males’

Due to the wonders of sexual selection, in the bird world bright colours are almost exclusively worn by the blokes.

While female birds can benefit from less flashy feathers – for example camouflage when hiding from predators and incubating eggs – the key driver of the males’ more vibrant wardrobe is attracting a mate, danger be damned.

However, new research suggests that among certain species, these differences between male and female birds’ plumage can mark out the females for unwanted attention from aggressive males.