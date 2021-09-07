As Hurricane Ida’s remnants climbed the eastern seaboard and hit New York City a week ago, I paid it all little mind. We’re used to summer being a tropical season in New York, with blazing hot weather regularly interrupted by short, sharp storms in the afternoons and evenings. My eyes had glazed over when my news app gave me updates about the incoming rain, simply because we’ve been in this so many times. Even when I got an alert that I should “shelter in place”, I simply shrugged and went to bed.

Throughout the night, I was woken a few times by the brightness of the lightning and the sound of the thunder, but I put the disturbance in my slumber down to jetlag. After all, storms happen all the time. My cat, who usually sleeps through bad weather, did react a little differently: he perched on the windowsill above my bed and periodically yowled at the wind, but again I simply thought he was protesting an upheaval in his usual routine. Extreme weather is normal here, I reminded myself, as I tossed and turned while the rain rattled the reinforced windowpanes.