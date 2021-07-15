Hybrid working help staff retention and productivity, employers told
More than half of firms see flexible working as the future, survey finds
Flexible working will help companies retain staff and will boost productivity, new advice says.
Acas, a public body which advises on the workplace, made the suggestion after surveying 2,000 employers.
It found that more than half of these firms see hybrid working as the future, with employees spending some days in the office and others working from home.
