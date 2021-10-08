In the late 1950s, people in the south Indian town of Shimoga started reporting mysterious deaths of dozens of monkeys in the evergreen forests of the district.

Soon people in villages surrounding the forest also began reporting high fever, vomiting, diarrhea, body pain, headache, and blood in the stool as well as a few deaths, prompting officials to initiate a surveillance project, suspecting that this deadly disease was coming from birds.

Scientists from India’s then-newly established ‘Virus Research Center’ started studying birds and ticks in the area to identify what was causing the haemorrhagic fever.