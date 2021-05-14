Inflammation ‘could be key feature of depression’

Scientists say finding may pave way for new treatments for mental health disorder

Friday 14 May 2021 21:12
comments
(Getty Images)
I

nflammation, which is the body’s natural process of fighting infection, may also be a key feature of depression, scientists say.

Researchers have found those with depression have higher levels of a protein in their bodies linked with inflammation than those without.

This was even when taking into account factors such as ill health, unhealthy behaviours or socio-economic background, the experts said.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments