Inflammation ‘could be key feature of depression’
Scientists say finding may pave way for new treatments for mental health disorder
I
nflammation, which is the body’s natural process of fighting infection, may also be a key feature of depression, scientists say.
Researchers have found those with depression have higher levels of a protein in their bodies linked with inflammation than those without.
This was even when taking into account factors such as ill health, unhealthy behaviours or socio-economic background, the experts said.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies