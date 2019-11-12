There are now only 30 days until the general election

“Boris and Nigel up a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G...” Donald Trump will be as giddy as a school girl, drawing love hearts all over his notebook. His two favourite Brits are finally in league with one another, just like he wanted. When the US president called up the Brexit Party leader’s radio show last month, Trump told Farage that Johnson “respects you a lot – I don’t know if you know that or not. He has a lot of respect and like for you. I wish you two guys could get together”. Now that Farage has unilaterally assembled a Leave alliance and withdrawn from all Tory seats, it’s over to Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson. Can the Labour and Lib Dem leaders find an unlikely chemistry and forge a pact of some kind? I’m Adam Forrest, and welcome to The Independent’s daily Inside Politics briefing.