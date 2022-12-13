Inside Politics: Off the rails
Rail workers walk out in dispute over pay and conditions with nurses set to follow on Thursday, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
So much for the mild winter, eh Kwasi Kwarteng? Fresh reports say the former chancellor was warned by Treasury officials about the dangers of his disastrous mini-Budget.
