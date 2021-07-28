Brace yourselves. Just days after roads in London were submerged by flooding, forecasters say there is more heavy rain on the way for vast swathes of the country. At Westminster, Boris Johnson is facing a deluge of criticism over his crime plan, the provocative “chain gang” language he used to promote it, and his failure to notify senior police officers about the changes in advance. Elsewhere, England is planning to ease quarantine rules for fully vaccinated travellers from the US and EU.

