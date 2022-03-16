Inside Politics: Ukraine must accept it will not join Nato, Zelensky says

Today’s Independent editorial cartoon, ‘Escaping the bear hug’ (below), perfectly encapsulates the dilemma faced by Boris Johnson, who is in Saudia Arabia, “cap in hand”, asking the crown prince to pump more oil to ease pressure on supplies and thus bring down fuel prices for consumers in the UK and elsewhere. In his efforts to offset the loss of Russian oil amid the Ukraine crisis, the prime minister is turning from one authoritarian leader accused of being implicated in murder to... well, another authoritarian leader allegedly implicated in murder.

Since the war broke out, commentators have said time and again that there are varying levels of morality to consider when trying to solve a crisis. As prime minister, Boris Johnson’s first priority is ensuring the security and prosperity of citizens here in the UK, so it seems only right that he remains pragmatic in exploring all avenues when trying to reduce the cost of oil when Britons are finding it increasingly difficult to fill their cars up with petrol and struggling to heat their homes. That’s a particular problem in Northern Ireland, where a majority of families rely on heating oil due to the country’s outdated infrastructure.

While all the signs suggest Johnson’s overtures on behalf of the UK and the west are likely to be rejected (Saudi Arabia and the UAE – which the PM also visits today – are bound by rules determined by the wider OPEC oil cartel), the mere fact that he is attempting to switch energy reliance away from Putin’s kleptocracy to Mohammed bin Salman’s autocracy in a time of global insecurity only serves to further underline the importance of speeding up our transition away from fossil fuels. Failing to embrace renewable energy leaves us open to the whims of states whose interests are often diametrically opposed to our own, not to mention further imperilling the climate.