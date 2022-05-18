No jab, no job: One in five employers will insist staff have Covid jab, survey finds
Mediation experts advise companies to get legal advice before introducing ‘no jab, no job’ policies
One in five employers plan to insist on coronavirus vaccinations as a condition of employment in the coming year, research suggests.
“No jab, no job” policies, intended to encourage take-up of vaccines and minimise the spread of Covid, were highly controversial when they were introduced at the height of the pandemic, and legal challenges were threatened.
Some critics claimed it was compulsory vaccination by another name.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies