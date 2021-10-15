Jackie Collins: The original Lady Boss

Jackie Collins got a terrible kicking on Kilroy. When the bestselling author, known for her books bursting with sex, scandal, shopping, sassiness and style, appeared as a guest on the current affairs talk show hosted by Robert Kilroy Silk in 1993, members of the audience took great delight in laying into her.

One revealed that she had read just one paragraph of a book by Collins, and declared: “I felt I was demeaning myself.” Another added: “The first chapter is disgusting,” while yet another claimed: “She is making millions of dollars through abuse.”

Collins was subjected to similar levels of opprobrium when she guested alongside fellow author Dame Barbara Cartland on Wogan in 1987. Cartland described Collins’s books as “evil” – say what you really think, Barbara. With barely disguised disdain, Cartland continued: “Have you ever thought about the effects on young children? Don’t you think it’s helped perverts?”