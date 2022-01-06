How Republicans plan to use 6 Jan ‘denialism’ to win midterms and elect Donald Trump again

Year after 6 Jan many fear democracy more threatened than ever as GOP buys into ex-president’s lies, writes Andrew Buncombe

Thursday 06 January 2022 22:49
Comments
<p>Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy in Mar-a-Lago</p>

Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy in Mar-a-Lago

(Save America)

There was a moment when it seemed the Republican Party was finally going to confront Donald Trump.

The most senior Republican in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, who had telephoned Trump as rioters laid siege to the Capitol, urging him to call them off, placed the blame at his feet.

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” McCarthy declared. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action by President Trump.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in