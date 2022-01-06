There was a moment when it seemed the Republican Party was finally going to confront Donald Trump.

The most senior Republican in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, who had telephoned Trump as rioters laid siege to the Capitol, urging him to call them off, placed the blame at his feet.

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” McCarthy declared. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action by President Trump.”