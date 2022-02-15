Inside Politics: Johnson and Biden say ‘crucial window of diplomacy’ remains on Ukraine

Two leaders say western allies must remain united in face of Russian aggression as UK repeats warning that attack is imminent, writes Matt Mathers

Tuesday 15 February 2022 08:33
(PA)

Boris Johnson was last night forced to cut short a visit to northern England as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened. Following a phone call with US president Joe Biden, the PM leads a Cobra meeting today amid increasing fears that an attack by Moscow is imminent. Elsewhere, No 10 has said that the answers the PM gives in a Met Police questionnaire about the partygate scandal will not be made public. Keir Starmer is on his own levelling up tour with a trip to Burnley.

Inside the bubble

Chief politics commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for:

