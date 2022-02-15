Boris Johnson was last night forced to cut short a visit to northern England as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened. Following a phone call with US president Joe Biden, the PM leads a Cobra meeting today amid increasing fears that an attack by Moscow is imminent. Elsewhere, No 10 has said that the answers the PM gives in a Met Police questionnaire about the partygate scandal will not be made public. Keir Starmer is on his own levelling up tour with a trip to Burnley.

Inside the bubble

Chief politics commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for: