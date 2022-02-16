With parliament in recess, political eyes remain very much fixed on the Ukraine crisis, which is knocked off the top spot this morning by the news that Prince Andrew has settled his civil sexual abuse claim with Virginia Giuffre by reportedly paying out at least £10 million. The first of two weather systems set to bash the UK with gale force winds and rain is due to hit today. Meanwhile, the cost of living storm clouds continue to gather with the news that inflation has risen to 5.5 per cent and remains at a 30-year high.

Inside the bubble

Politics commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for: