Inside Politics: Johnson and Patel launch crime plan and Labour’s deal for workers

Magic Monday. It was a gold rush for Team GB at the Olympics yesterday, with swimmer Tom Daley picking up his first place finish some 13 years after his inaugural games. The government today publishes its new crime plan, but Labour has given Boris Johnson a bronze medal for the proposals, accusing him of rehashing old policies. Elsewhere, scientists can’t yet explain a drop in Covid cases and the PM is said to be reconsidering plans for a hike in national insurance payments to fund social care reforms.

