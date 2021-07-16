Friday is finally upon us and there is some good news to ease you into the day. Stock up on sun cream, this weekend will be a scorcher, with temperatures set to hit the high 20s for swathes of the UK. Boris Johnson is feeling the heat after his ‘levelling up’ speech was criticised for lacking detail. Elsewhere, the Information Commissioner’s Office is lasering in on the Matt Hancock whistle-blower and Keir Starmer is vowing to “sweat blood” to win back the trust of Labour voters.

