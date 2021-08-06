Inside Politics: Johnson won’t block new oil field and Sharma’s globetrotting

Footballer Jack Grealish further endeared himself to the nation during the Euros. And now the England international and fans’ favourite is swapping the Midlands for the northwest, following a big money move to Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling Manchester City. A few northern Tory MPs might be considering putting in a transfer request after their boss’s latest comments praising Thatcher’s coal mine closures. Elsewhere, the PM hinted he won’t stop a new North Sea oil field and COP26 president Alok Sharma is said to have flown to 30 countries this year.

Inside the bubble

Parliament is in recess.