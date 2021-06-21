Inside politics: Johnson facing backlash over spending and planning reforms
PM is on collision course with his chancellor over ‘unaffordable’ spending pledges — including the royal yacht, writes Matt Mathers
From today, couples tying the knot no longer face a 30 person cap at their wedding before heading off into the sunset to build a life together. In Downing Street, there is one relatively new union that is well past the honeymoon phase, and becoming increasingly strained. Exasperated by a host of uncosted spending pledges by Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak is said to have instructed Treasury officials to explore plans to suspend the ‘triple lock’ on pensions. But will it be tax rises or more borrowing and tears for Sunak? Before all that, the government faces a difficult Commons debate — called by Labour — on planning reforms, following its defeat in the Chesham and Amersham by-election. Some Tories in southern seats want to see the plans annulled.
Inside the bubble
Policy correspondent Jon Stone on what to look out for today:
