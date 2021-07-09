Inside Politics: Johnson confirms end of Afghanistan mission as Sunak hints triple lock could be paused

Can you put a price on history? For some England fans, the answer is yes. £54,000, to be precise. That’s the figure touts have slapped on tickets for Sunday’s final with Italy. It’s doubtful fiscal hawk Rishi Sunak would shell out that much to watch the game. But at least he appears to have kissed and made up with Johnson over the pensions triple lock. Elsewhere, the PM confirmed UK troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. And one Tory MP is refusing to watch the Three Lions in their first final in 50 years because the team has chosen to take the knee...but he will check his phone for updates throughout and celebrate if they win.

