New Zealand’s endangered flightless parrot numbers highest in 50 years thanks to artificial insemination
Fifty-five chicks were born with help of fertility treatment in most-recent breeding season, reports Lamiat Sabin
The population of an endangered parrot native to New Zealand has been boosted to an almost 50-year high by the use of artificial insemination.
The kakapo is a flightless nocturnal parrot – it’s name meaning “night parrot” in Maori – that is treasured by the Ngai Tahu tribe on the South Island, and is a species unique to the country.
Kakapo have low fertility rates. This year, only 77 out of 141 eggs had been found to be fertile.
