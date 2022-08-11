The population of an endangered parrot native to New Zealand has been boosted to an almost 50-year high by the use of artificial insemination.

The kakapo is a flightless nocturnal parrot – it’s name meaning “night parrot” in Maori – that is treasured by the Ngai Tahu tribe on the South Island, and is a species unique to the country.

Kakapo have low fertility rates. This year, only 77 out of 141 eggs had been found to be fertile.