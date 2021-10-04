They say familiarity breeds contempt. Not so in Japan’s National Diet. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), who have ruled the nation virtually unabated since 1955, have elected a new president, Fumio Kishida, who is a physical manifestation of the party status quo.

Kishida, formally elected by Parliament as Japan’s Prime Minister on Monday, takes the reins from an equally uncharismatic, line-toeing career politician in Yoshihide Suga. It’s a blow to reformists and anyone else who dared consider the possibility of demonstrable political change.

NHK has reported that he will dissolve parliament next week and call an election for October 31st, shortly ahead of the expected timing in November, allowing him to make the most of the boost in popularity seen in the first weeks of a new leadership.