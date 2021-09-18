Why Labour has no option but to tax wealth

It could have been Jeremy Corbyn at the microphone when Labour’s shadow chancellor attacked the people “shielded” from tax rises while the low-paid got whacked with a national insurance hike to rescue the NHS and social care.

“I do not doubt that the champagne glasses were clinking in Mayfair last night toasting the chancellor, but not in Mansfield; not in Middlesbrough; not in South Ribble; and not in Thirsk either. Some 95 per cent of the revenue the government plan to raise from this tax bombshell comes from employment. What a contrast,” Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, blasted to the Commons after the hike was announced – in the closest Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has got to class war so far.

Asked later whether he favoured such wealth taxes, the Labour leader himself replied: “I think we should look at all of these options.”