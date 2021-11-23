Lady Moo Moo: An ice-cream parlour close to my heart

Ice cream isn’t hard to find in New York City: one of my friends claims she bumps into a celebrity every time she visits Chloe’s Fruit in Union Square, and few people possessed of a sweet tooth will have failed to visit an outpost of Ample Hills Creamery, the 10-store, New York-only phenomenon that makes its produce right here in the state and churns out flavors like marshmallow cornflake and double honeycomb delight. At trendy (*whisper it* overpriced) minimalist clothes store Kith on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn’s bougie Park Slope, you can get a soft-serve out a window mixed with the sugary cereal of your choice (Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Grahams both make for a great choice on a sweaty summer day.)

There is, however, an ice cream spot closer to my heart than any of these.

Further into the neighborhood of Bed-Stuy (short for Bedford-Stuyvesant) than most hipsters dare to tread is a small, lovingly designed wooden walk-up window where homemade ice cream – dairy, vegan, and sorbet, all made on the premises – is sold by a team of dedicated staff. Open April to November, Lady Moo Moo is now in its final week of winter marketing and is selling off pints of its bestsellers to tide people over for the winter.