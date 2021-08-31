Inside Politics: Gunfire fills the air as last US plane leaves Afghanistan

Gunfire filled the air last night as the Taliban celebrated the last US plane leaving Afghanistan. Some two decades after being ousted from power, the militants seized Kabul airport and are now back in total control. Joe Biden will later today explain why the evacuation deadline was not extended. Elsewhere, Boris Johnson faces disgruntlement from Tory councillors over planning and cuts and Robert Jenrick has announced the bulk of the government’s new £8.6bn “affordable homes programme” will be directed at helping homebuyers rather than renters.

Inside the bubble

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, is on the broadcast round this morning and faces questions about the UK’s handling of the Afghanistan crisis. Later, President Joe Biden holds a press conference where he will explain why the US did not extend the evacuation deadline.