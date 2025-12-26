As we come close to wrapping up another year, it’s time to pull yourself away from the Boxing Day buffet and test yourself to see how well you kept up with the events that defined 2025. From shock resignations to major political shifts, driven by new leaders and elections such as the return of Donald Trump (yes, it really has only been a year!) and from dramatic highs and lows in TV and sport to what the nation ate for its dinner, have you been paying attention to the moments that have had us all talking? Answers at the end.

Round One: The World of Westminster

1) What was Green leader Zack Polanski's original name?

2) Who did Nigel Farage say bought his house in Clacton?

3) Who cannot be leader of Your Party?

4) How many directors of communications in Downing Street has Keir Starmer had?

5) What tax has Kemi Badenoch promised to abolish?

open image in gallery Claudia Winkleman hosted ‘Celebrity Traitors’ ( Cody Burridge/BBC/Studio Lambert/PA Wire )

Round Two: Arts and Culture

1) Which Celebrity Traitors star made headlines for passing wind?

2) Robert Redford's final screen role, six months before his death in September, came in an episode of which 2025 TV series?

3) In March, Anora won five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director – what was the name of the film's lead, who took home Best Actress?

4 ) How many times did Oasis play Wembley as part of their Oasis Live ’25 tour?

5) Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another is loosely based on a 1990 novel by what author?

open image in gallery The Vatican got a new pope ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Round Three: Current Affairs

1) Which of the following people did not resign this year?

A. Tim Davie, chair of the BBC

B. Richard Hughes, chair of the OBR

C. Zia Yusuf, chair of Reform UK?

D. Jerome Powell, chair of the US Federal Reserve

2) If you’re a foreign tourist going to the US next year, how much social media history does the Trump administration want you to provide?

3) December was a busy month for former PM Liz Truss: she launched a YouTube show and a members’ club. How much will you have to pay for the privilege of joining the latter?

A. £50

B. £5,000

C. £50,000

D. £500,000

4) Labour has been in power for 18 eventful months. Which of the following slogans was key to the election campaign that got them there?

A. Stop the rot

B. Stop the bots

C. Stop the boats

D. Stop the chaos

open image in gallery Keir Starmer’s end of year report: Could do better ( House of Commons )

5) What made global headlines in May when the first American pope, Leo XIV, was elected in 2025?

A. He announced plans to move the Vatican to Chicago

B. He phoned his brother during an interview with a journalist

C. He declared 2026 a worldwide jubilee year

D. He became the youngest Pope in history

open image in gallery One year of Donald Trump – that’s right, only one year ( Getty Images )

Round Four: Foreign affairs

1) Who was the first foreign leader to visit the White House after Trump’s inauguration?

A. Volodymyr Zelensky

B. Benjamin Netanyahu

C. Emmanuel Macron

D. Narendra Modi

2) What type of missiles has Ukraine’s President Zelensky urged the Americans to provide to help with the war against Russia?

3) Donald Trump has demolished the White House East Wing to make way for what?

4) What was the name of the job-cutting programme Elon Musk ran for President Trump, and what did it stand for?

5) Which former French president went to prison this year and – bonus point – how long for?

open image in gallery Eating habits evolved in the past year – but what was driving the change? ( Rex Features )

Round Five: Food and Drink

1) In 2025, what was widely reported as the UK’s most expensive Christmas turkey went on sale at a London butcher. How much did it cost?

A. £248

B. £369

C. £456

D. £600+

2) What was the single thing that changed the way we eat in 2025?

3) M&S went viral with a unique sandwich in summer 2025 – what flavour was it?

A. Raspberry and mascarpone

B. Lemon curd and cream cheese

C. Elderflower and strawberry

D. Strawberries and cream

4) According to tradition, which direction should you stir your mincemeat for good luck?

A. Clockwise

B. Anti-clockwise

C. Backwards and forwards

D. It doesn’t matter

5) In the song We Wish You a Merry Christmas, they sing “Now bring us some…” what?

open image in gallery Formula One crowned a new world champion in December ( PA Media )

Round Seven: Sport

1) Who holed the putt to retain the Ryder Cup for Team Europe at Bethpage, New York?

2) At which tennis grand slam did Jannik Sinner fail to convert three championship points before losing to Carlos Alcaraz in an epic five-set final?

3) Who did England beat to win the Women's Rugby World Cup at Twickenham in September?

4) "I had a Sausage McMuffin. Was it the breakfast of champions? Certainly not. I regretted it straight away." Who made this admission after celebrating their world title?

5) Who played through a fractured tibia to appear in all six England games at Euro 2025?

Answers

Round One: The World of Westminster 1) David Paulden 2) His partner Laure Ferrari 3) Jeremy Corbyn 4) 4 (bonus point if you can name them) Matthew Doyle, Steph Driver, James Lyons, Tim Allen 5) Stamp duty

Round Two: Arts and Culture 1) Celia Imrie 2) Dark Winds 3) Mikey Madison 4) Seven 5) Thomas Pynchon (bonus point: the book was Vineland)

Round Three: Current Affairs: 1) D. Jerome Powell, whose term ends next May. Yusuf resigned in June but returned two days later 2) Five years 3) D. half a million pounds – enough to buy 562,000–630,000 heads of lettuce at typical UK supermarket prices 4) D. Stop the chaos 5) B. He phoned his brother

Round Four: Foreign Affairs 1) B. Benjamin Netanyahu 2) Tomahawks 3) A new ballroom 4) DOGE (The Department of Government Efficiency) 5) Nicolas Sarkozy for 20 days

Round Five: Food and Drink 1) £456 – an organic 11–12kg turkey sold by Parson’s Nose 2) Ozempic and other GLP-1 weight-loss drugs 3) D. Strawberries and cream 4) A. Clockwise 5) Figgy pudding

Round Six: Sport 1) Shane Lowry 2) French Open 3) Canada 4) Lando Norris 5) Lucy Bronze