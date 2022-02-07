Doctors in Canada to prescribe national park passes to boost mental health

A new initiative will give doctors in Canada the opportunity to prescribe free year-long passes to the country’s national parks in a bid to boost people’s mental and physical wellness.

The pilot programme will allow doctors to prescribe adults time outdoors in nature, prioritising those who live close to the country’s national parks and marine conservation areas.

The annual passes usually retail for CAD $72.25 (£44) and provide unlimited access to more than 30 parks and national historic sites in the country.