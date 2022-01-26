When it comes to finding love in 2022, the possibilities are endless, thanks to the myriad of dating apps on the market. While all of them operate in slightly different ways – some require you to swipe, some ask women to make the first move, and one is only available on a Thursday – they all have one shared goal: to forge a romantic connection between two strangers.

While dating apps have long been considered a common way of finding a partner, our reliance on them grew considerably during the pandemic as Covid-19 restrictions closed the doors of cafes, restaurants, bars and offices. Gone were the days of taking a liking to friends of friends on a Friday night at your local pub, or making a move on your work crush.

While early predictions estimated that Covid-19 could negatively impact the popularity of dating apps, as people wouldn’t be able to meet their matches during lockdowns, many platforms saw a growth in downloads as they implemented “virtual dating” features, such as allowing users to make video calls.