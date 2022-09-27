New diets, exercise regimes and habits last less than two months, poll says
‘Often it’s easier said than done,’ expert says
Dramatic lifestyle changes like new exercise regimes, cutting alcohol intake and eating less meat typically last less than two months, according to research.
A study of 2,000 adults found they stick to a new habit for an average of just seven weeks before giving it up, while 21 per cent only keep at it for a month.
More than half (53 per cent) have tried to make positive changes to their habits in the past year but failed to keep them up, including eating less meat and more salad, turning lights off when not in the room and having more time to themselves.
Others have unsuccessfully tried to cycle or walk instead of driving, go to bed earlier and hit 10,000 steps a day.
Reducing their sugar intake, using their phone less and cutting back on alcohol were also among the top 40 changes people had tried to make.
However, it also emerged 54 per cent have vowed to only make little changes to their lifestyle from now on, with 72 per cent believing they are more achievable and realistic than bigger shifts.
The research was commissioned by centre:mk, a shopping centre. A spokesperson, Kim Priest, said: “It’s interesting to see the habits people try and make as part of their daily routine, but give up on.
“We all have goals we want to implement into our lifestyles, but often it’s easier said than done.
“But we believe one small change at a time can have a big impact in the long run.
“It’s easier to concentrate on smaller adjustments and give it all your focus rather than feeling overwhelmed by lots of big changes to diet, fitness, finances and environmental
habits.”
The survey also found 67 per cent of adults are more likely to fail at sticking to a lifestyle change if they attempt too many at once.
Reasons for implementing changes initially included improving physical health (32 per cent), saving money (31 per cent) and to do their bit for the planet (24 per cent).
But lack of willpower (27 per cent), motivation (27 per cent) and time (20 per cent) resulted in failing.
When successfully sticking to a new habit they feel positive (37 per cent) and proud (30 per cent), but disappointed (34 per cent) and frustrated (28 per cent) when they don’t.
It also found physical health changes are most important to Brits (33 per cent), followed by social and behavioural (27 per cent) and environmental (22 per cent).
But 74 per cent believe if everyone made a small environmental change to their lifestyle it would collectively have a big impact on the planet.
And 48 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, have made more adjustments to their lifestyle as they have got older.
Situations including the Covid pandemic (29 per cent), a health scare (25 per cent) and becoming a parent or grandparent (21 per cent) made people want to make a change.
The likes of social media (21 per cent) and the news (19 per cent) have also inspired people to overhaul their habits, as well as family (30 per cent) and friends (27 per cent).
