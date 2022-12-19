Emily in Paris star says season 3 will feature second-hand clothing

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

William Abadie, who plays Antoine Lambert in Emily in Paris, has revealed that season three’s wardrobe will include second-hand clothes from thrift shops

Abadie’s character is the owner of Maison Lavaux, a perfume company that is the client of Savoir, where Emily (played by Lily Collins) works.

Speaking ahead for the new season’s debut on Netflix this Wednesday (21 December), the actor called the move a “sign of the times,” saying that new designers working on the show “also go to the thrift shop and bring in antiques and vintage pieces”.

The 45-year-old actor explained: “It helps elevate [the show] and bring diversity in the fashion.”

Lucien Laviscount, who plays Emily’s British love interest, Alfie, has said that “everything is bigger, better and bolder [this season]”.

Collins’ character is known for her colourful, preppy outfits in the show.

“I would see Lily [Collins] come to set … it takes your breath away for a second,” Laviscount told Page Six about Collins’ character’s outfits.

Marylin Fitoussi, the costume designer for Emily in Paris has been credited by the actors for helping them shape their characters.

Emily, played by Lily Collins, often wears bright, statement pieces in the series (Netflix)

Samuel Arnold, who plays Emily’s coworker Julien said of Fitoussi: “She just understands every character and how to bring them to life through wardrobe.”

He explained: “These characters are all so different from one another and she understands all those little worlds.”

Season three will see Emily making tough decisions, as the season two finale left the show’s heroine at a crossroads in her both her career and her romantic life.

She is currently caught in a love triangle between her best friend’s boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and her new British romantic interest, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

Collins’ character will also decide whether to take the job offer with newly-resigned ex-boss Sylvie, or return to her hometown, Chicago, fleeing heartbreak after discovering that her best friend Camille and Gabriel have reunited.