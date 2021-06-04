We don’t hear a lot of good news about the climate crisis: recent studies have found that human-caused change is responsible for a third of the world’s heat-related deaths, and that the Arctic is warming three times faster than the Earth’s average temperature.

But a new survey has bought some more positive news, and reason for measured optimism, as it revealed that around nine in 10 people in Britain are already taking steps to reduce their impact on the environment.

The encouraging results are from a survey carried out by consumer group Which? in which they asked people which actions, from a pre-determined list of 10, they perform regularly in order to help reduce their environmental impact.