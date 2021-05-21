Is it time to talk about face equality?

A

cross the UK, approximately 1.3 million children, young people and adults have a significant disfigurement, with almost half of them affecting the face.

The impact of a visible difference on a person’s life is far-reaching. Research commissioned by Changing Faces, a charity that supports those affected by visible differences, found that six in 10 people have experienced hostile behaviour from strangers as a result.

More than 25 per cent of people had experienced a hate crime, and one in three had felt either depressed, anxious or sad.