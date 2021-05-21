LIFESTYLE FEATURES
Is it time to talk about face equality?
Although facial disfigurement affects almost 600,000 people in the UK, many of us don’t know how to react when we meet someone who has a visible facial difference. Saman Javed speaks to charities on how to best normalise it
cross the UK, approximately 1.3 million children, young people and adults have a significant disfigurement, with almost half of them affecting the face.
The impact of a visible difference on a person’s life is far-reaching. Research commissioned by Changing Faces, a charity that supports those affected by visible differences, found that six in 10 people have experienced hostile behaviour from strangers as a result.
More than 25 per cent of people had experienced a hate crime, and one in three had felt either depressed, anxious or sad.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies