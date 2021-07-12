Tell us less about your policies and more about the results, campaigners tell fashion brands

Major fashion brands have been urged to increase the transparency of their supply chains and environmental impact after a new report found that the world’s largest retailers disclose, on average, just 23 per cent of their processes.

Published on Tuesday, the Transparency Index analysed and ranked 250 brands based on how forthcoming they are. Italian brand OVS topped the list with a score of 78 per cent, followed by H&M at 68 per cent and Timberland and The North Face at 66 per cent.

Fashion Revolution, the non-profit behind the report, said that while this was a marked increase on previous years, progress in transparency is still too slow in key areas such as living wages for supply chain workers, gender and race equality, production and waste volumes, deforestation and carbon emissions.