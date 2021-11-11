If you follow anyone under the age of 25 on Instagram, chances are you’ll have heard of House of Sunny. The cult vintage-inspired brand is a favourite among Gen-Z cool girls - think Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid - and, unlike many boutique fashion labels, has boomed in success during the pandemic.

Founded in 2011, the London-based label is famed for its idiosyncratic prints and styles, with key looks including its Peggy cardigan, which is fitted with a faux fur collar and cuffs, the high-waisted paradise pants, which come in a range of playful prints, and the form-fitting knitted Hockney dress that Jenner was pictured wearing last summer.

Thanks to countless celebrity endorsements and viral items, some of which are now stocked in Urban Outfitters, the brand has saturated our social media feeds for the better part of this year - and sales have doubled. Hence why it’s hardly surprising that House of Sunny is about to open its first permanent store in east London.