How to sleep well: 5 top tips for a peaceful night

Watch our reflexology workshop, hosted by Becky Barnes, and get hands on with Reflex East’s Katy Ewen

Tuesday 21 June 2022 17:14
<p>Katy Ewen’s How To Sleep Well reflexology workshop</p>

Five top tips for a good night’s sleep, from limiting caffeine consumption to optimising sleep environment, were shared by reflexologist Katy Ewen at a wellbeing workshop for Independent readers.

Katy, also known as Reflex East, a reproductive reflexologist and fertility awareness coach, shared some practical tips, before demonstrating how people can practise reflexology on themselves at the interactive session held on Zoom on Monday.

“Sleep is obviously something we all do and we all need and it’s so common to have problems with it or to have difficulties or to wake up not feeling full of beans and that’s exactly what you want after a good night’s sleep,” said Katy.

