LIFESTYLE FEATURES
Can you reduce the risk of bad health by laughing with others?
As one study claims the act of laughing can lower the risk of poor health, Olivia Petter investigates whether this is really the case
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
As one study claims the act of laughing can lower the risk of poor health, Olivia Petter investigates whether this is really the case
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies