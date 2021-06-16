The pandemic created a “perfect storm” of conditions for a boom in pet ownership. Britain is a nation of animal lovers so we didn’t need much encouragement, but a report from the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association found that over three million UK households have acquired a new pet since the start of lockdown.

While being at home 24/7 and not having to commute to an office seemed the opportune moment to get that dog you’d always wanted, animal experts have long predicted that the enthusiasm would wane. Now a new survey of more than 2,000 people has found that one in four new owners has regrets about getting a lockdown pet. While shelters are already seeing an increase in the number of pets being abandoned or given up for adoption.

“Isolating during the lockdown was a difficult period for everyone. The need for companionship, coupled with the need to stay away from work for long periods and reduced access to gyms and team exercising, created a perfect storm,” veterinary surgeon Dr Brian Faulkner says.