Grunge cowgirls and frothy frocks take centre stage at London Fashion Week

Typically, the weekend days of London Fashion Week are the busiest. In previous years, headliners have included AlexaChung, Molly Goddard, Victoria Beckham, Topshop Unique and House of Holland, all of which would have had a front row lined with celebrities.

Not this season.

In fact, out of the aforementioned brands, all but Goddard have maintained their weekend slot, though the collection is being debuted on film as opposed to on a runway. As for the rest, well: AlexaChung hasn’t shown at LFW since 2019, Beckham is hosting a few one-on-one appointments on Monday, House of Holland fell into administration last year and we all know what happened to Topshop.