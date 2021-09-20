It’s the penultimate day of London Fashion Week, aka the moment when the weariness has taken hold. By now, the fashion pack has run out of small talk, acquired a permanent headache from all the caffeine they’ve consumed, and compiled a sizeable floordrobe at the mess-strewn place they call home. Or maybe that’s just us.

The end is nigh, but as we near the finish line, some of the best shows await, with big hitters including Roksanda, Simone Rocha, and Emilia Wickstead on todays’ line-up. Proceedings began, however, with newcomer Supriya Lele, the British-Indian designer who was a finalist of the LVMH Prize in 2020. The Royal College of Art graduate was selected to showcase her work at LFW in 2016 as part of Fashion East and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Famed for her early Noughties-influenced aesthetic, which draws on low-slung waistbands and clingy sheer fabrics, Lele is quickly becoming a go-to brand for nostalgia-obsessed shoppers, which, let’s face it, is most of us. Her clothes have been worn by everyone from Dua Lipa to Rihanna, and we suspect this is just the beginning of the 34-year-old’s A-list clientele.