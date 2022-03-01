LIFESTYLE FEATURES

Early menopause could increase risk of developing dementia, study finds

Across the world, women are more likely to suffer from dementia than men. Could a new study provide some insight as to why? Saman Javed explores

Tuesday 01 March 2022 19:04
<p>Women are more likely to suffer from dementia than men</p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Women who enter the menopause before the age of 40 are more likely to develop dementia as they grow old, a new study suggests.

Researchers at the Shandong University in Jinan, China, analysed data on more than 150,000 women, finding that those who started the menopause before age 45 were 1.3 times more likely to develop early on-set dementia by their 65th birthday.

Experts believe that being aware of this increased risk can help women take preventative steps against developing dementia, such as regularly exercising, not smoking or drinking, and working with doctors to monitor and assess their brain health as they age.

