Model confronts photographer who told her not to eat

A model shared a video of herself confronting a photographer who made inappropriate comments about her body.

The video was posted on TikTok, and it depicts @thewizardliz taking part in a photoshoot before getting into an argument with the photographer.

According to the video, the photographer had told her “not to eat” in order to be thinner.

“I was at my shoot today and the photographer told me not to eat until the next shoot so I would lose weight,” the video’s subtitle read.

According to the next subtitle, the video was filmed “secretly” by the model’s friend who was on set.

“You are very lucky that I’m secure in my body and that I love myself but if there was another model who was standing here and was concerned about her body, that one comment that you made would eventually make her go insane,” @thewizardkid told the photographer.

“She would stop eating, weighing herself, her hair would fall out, her organs can die, literally. She can die because of that one comment.”

In the comment section, the model later elaborated that the clients behind the job were apparently “non stop apologising” and were aware of what she looked like and had booked her based on it.

She also responded to allegations that she had been “dramatic”, but eating disorders are deadly.

“Things like this can have a big impact on someone,” she said.

She added that she was classified as underweight and said being reminded to eat was not helpful. Instead, it was “inhumane and dangerous”.

According to the video’s poster, the photographer was let go from the rest of the project.

Since being posted on 10 September, it was gathered 17 million views and 4.6 million likes.

In an additional video, @thewizardliz thanked everyone who had given her “love and support” and urged people to speak out and to “love yourself”.

The Independent contacted @thewizardliz for comment.