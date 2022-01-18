LIFESTYLE FEATURES
British insurance company bans word ‘energetic’ from job posts to attract older employees
What can companies do to encourage older applicants? Asks Olivia Petter
A major British insurance firm has banned the word “energetic” from its job advertisements in order to attract older workers.
Phoenix Group, which is valued at £6.8 billion and has 13 million customers, also stopped using the word “enthusiastic” in its job postings for the same reasons.
The company said it was intentionally avoiding using “younger-age stereotypical words” because it feared it would deter those over the age of 50 from applying.
