A major British insurance firm has banned the word “energetic” from its job advertisements in order to attract older workers.

Phoenix Group, which is valued at £6.8 billion and has 13 million customers, also stopped using the word “enthusiastic” in its job postings for the same reasons.

The company said it was intentionally avoiding using “younger-age stereotypical words” because it feared it would deter those over the age of 50 from applying.