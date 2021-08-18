Happy Valley
Staycations might be less paperwork but nothing beats the sun
Charlotte Cripps was willing to put in the effort to travel overseas, but she ended up feeling the heat too
The Hollywood couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher might have set a new trend when they recently admitted they never bathe their children, but when I ran out of sensitive kids’ bath soap for Lola and Liberty on holiday in Portugal, I was floored. I’m more Dwayne Johnson – who showers three times a day – with them. I couldn’t use the hotel’s miniature perfumed body wash, which smells like an out-of-date splash-on Brut men’s aftershave. What could I do?
I’m stuck in some sprawling resort with a fancy spa selling Clarins but nothing suitable for kids. Can I venture out of the hotel? No. It’s too big, and I feel institutionalised after a few days – like I’m back in rehab. As we get shuttled on a golf buggy back from a seafood restaurant where my dad looks orange from devouring jumbo prawns, I notice bus stops to get around it. Am I on the Star Wars Enterprise? I might have to take a leaf out of the A-lister’s book after all.
Apparently, the celebrity couple never uses soap ever and only wash their children “when you can see dirt on them” – which, for my two, is all the time. After breakfast, I can barely see my kids’ faces because their arms, faces and hands are covered in Nutella.
