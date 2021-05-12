I’ve booked a holiday to Portugal – along with the rest of the country

I

don’t care about 10-hour airport delays, Covid tests and cancellations. I just want to go away.

Horrendous queues while border force officers check Covid paperwork versus staying in the flat all summer with the dog is a no-brainer.

So I’ve booked a holiday to Portugal, like the rest of the UK. But now I’m obsessed with teaching Lola, five, to swim – so I’m not on edge all holiday. But I realise it’s got out of hand when I find myself asking the manager of my local mini Waitrose food store if it’s handy for a child to have two swimming costumes on holiday?