Happy Valley
I’ve booked a holiday to Portugal – along with the rest of the country
With a holiday booked to Portugal a few days before it made the green list, and cheap flights in the bag, Charlotte Cripps signs Lola up for swimming lessons in preparation for sun, sea and swimming pools
don’t care about 10-hour airport delays, Covid tests and cancellations. I just want to go away.
Horrendous queues while border force officers check Covid paperwork versus staying in the flat all summer with the dog is a no-brainer.
So I’ve booked a holiday to Portugal, like the rest of the UK. But now I’m obsessed with teaching Lola, five, to swim – so I’m not on edge all holiday. But I realise it’s got out of hand when I find myself asking the manager of my local mini Waitrose food store if it’s handy for a child to have two swimming costumes on holiday?
