‘We want to see an end’: Stella McCartney is here to remind you that importing and selling fur is still legal
The British designer’s new campaign calls for an end to the import of animal furs into the UK, but the British Fur Trade Association argues the move could do more harm than good, Saman Javed finds
Stella McCartney wants us to celebrate animals as our equals. The fashion designer, who has long been a vocal advocate for animal rights and sustainability in the fashion industry, debuted her autumn 2021 collection on Tuesday with the help of some very well dressed animals.
The creatures, photographed walking among the general public in some of London’s busiest areas, such as Trafalgar Square, Mayfair and Piccadilly Circus, were wearing the latest sweatshirts, handbags, dresses and trainers from the designer’s Our Time Has Come! collection.
The campaign, shot by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, is in the style of a National Geographic documentary, as comedian David Walliams narrates the behaviours of the rabbits, bears, wolves and birds that have descended onto central London’s streets.
