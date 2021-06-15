Stella McCartney wants us to celebrate animals as our equals. The fashion designer, who has long been a vocal advocate for animal rights and sustainability in the fashion industry, debuted her autumn 2021 collection on Tuesday with the help of some very well dressed animals.

The creatures, photographed walking among the general public in some of London’s busiest areas, such as Trafalgar Square, Mayfair and Piccadilly Circus, were wearing the latest sweatshirts, handbags, dresses and trainers from the designer’s Our Time Has Come! collection.

The campaign, shot by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, is in the style of a National Geographic documentary, as comedian David Walliams narrates the behaviours of the rabbits, bears, wolves and birds that have descended onto central London’s streets.